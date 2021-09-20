Apparently, Capcom and Disney are in talks to bring back the critically acclaimed Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. Both companies reportedly started discussing the possibility of remastering the title after Maximilian Dood, a prominent figure in the fighting game community, will start the campaign # FREEMVC2 on Twitter, this in order to get enough support for its developers to decide to relaunch the game on modern platforms.

# FREEMVC2 12 years since Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 was re-released & 7 years since it was pulled from stores & sent to digital jail. One of the most celebrated games of all time. Plz RT if you’d like MVC2 out of jail. @CapcomUSA_ @MarvelGames & @DigitalEclipse https://t.co/OPWf6YS5RD pic.twitter.com/Gdwkbdqtqq – Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) August 2, 2021

Despite being considered one of the best fighting games released in recent years, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 it was pulled from digital stores nearly a decade ago. Because of this, recent tournaments of EVO have also had to stop organizing competition MVC2 due to how complicated it is to acquire this title legally.

However, this hasn’t stopped the community from giving up on the game. At the beginning of this year, Maximilian dood He asked Capcom, Disney and Digital Eclipse, a study that has previously worked with Disney and Capcom remastering some of their classic games, reviving Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. In accordance with Mike mika, boss Digital Eclipse, the tweet in question caught the attention of certain executives both in Disney like in Capcom.

Talking with GamerHubTB, Mika suggests that Disney and Capcom They have been in “constant communication” about the possibility of reviving this game, in addition to the fact that Digital Eclipse is also involved in these talks. However, he also clarified that there are various legal complications that could spoil the whole thing, so fans should keep their expectations reasonable.

Via: GameRant