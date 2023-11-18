The American billion-dollar companies Disney, Apple and Paramount temporarily stopped advertising on X on Friday due to concerns about anti-Semitic messages on the social medium. That writes The New York Times. Software company IBM withdrew from the platform on Thursday. Action group Media Matters wrote that day that ads from a range of companies were appearing under anti-Semitic posts on X.

For example, under a post that shared a quote from Hitler, an advertisement from software company Oracle could be seen. Some of the companies that Media Matters mentioned have now announced that the advertisements have been stopped. The European Commission will also no longer advertise on X for the time being, the news site reports Politico.

Elon Musk

On Tuesday, Musk already caused outrage by supporting an anti-Semitic statement himself. Under a message accusing Jewish communities of stirring up “hatred of whites,” Musk wrote: “You told the truth.” A White House spokesman called Musk’s response a “horrendous promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hatred,” Reuters news agency writes.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino responds: “X has been very clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is absolutely no place for that anywhere in the world.” Her predecessor Elon Musk promises Meanwhile, a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against “Media Matters and anyone who participated in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

