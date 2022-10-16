“She-Hulk” premiered its chapter 9 on Disney +, the last of its controversial first season. Despite mixed reviews, the finale was met with a mostly positive reception. What’s next for the streaming platform? We tell you what the next Marvel series are and when they will be released.

If this year 2022 did not convince you much in terms of series, you may not want to miss the following information.

Upcoming Marvel Series 2022-2023

The Guardians of the Galaxy Special (December 2022)

The next on the list is not necessarily a series, but a special. Is about “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”a kind of medium-length film with christmas theme which will be connected to the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” will have several new characters in the MCU, according to James Gunn. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

“What if…?” season 2 (early 2023)

Regarding the animations, the next one will be “What if…?”, which will launch its second season in early 2023 and will continue with the stories we already knew, as well as new ones.

After getting good feedback from fans, Marvel Studios decided to make “What if…?” season 2. Photo: Marvel

“Secret Invasion” (Fall 2023)

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to star in his own series alongside Emilia Clarke. This will possibly be next year’s stellar series and will adapt a major arc from the comics.

“Loki 2″

The second season of “Loki” is already being recorded and will arrive at some point in 2023. At the moment, the premiere date is not confirmed, but everything related to the villain Kang will continue.

Images of the second season of “Loki”. Photo: Best of Tom Hiddleston/Twitter

“Iron heart”

Riri WilliamsDominique Thorne He will appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and will later be the protagonist of “Ironheart”, his own series based on the comic of the young woman who follows in the footsteps of Iron Man.

“Ironheart” is coming to Disney Plus sometime in 2023. Photo: Composite/Marvel.

“Threw out”

Probably the least expected by fans, but it will star one of the villains of the series. “Hawkeye” and that will feature the appearance of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio)which in turn will return for the new season of “Daredevil: born again”.