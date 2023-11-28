The situation seemed safe, but disney He had no luck with his film ‘Wish’, intended to commemorate the company’s centenary. Box office results were disappointing, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Despite this, the animated film failed to surpass ‘Napoleon’, the controversial film by Ridley Scott which is criticized for its lack of historical fidelity, nor to ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’. Total, ‘Wish’ he barely managed to raise 49 million dollars worldwide.

Disney adds a new failure on its centenary with ‘Wish’

‘Wish’ has not achieved the expected success, but Disney’s initial expectations regarding this film were not very high. Although the production has not generated disastrous figures comparable to the studio’s failure in 2022 with ‘Strange World’, which barely grossed 18 million dollars in its early days and represented a significant blow to management and producers.

However, ‘Wish’ falls far short of previous hits like ‘Frozen II’, which grossed more than $123.7 million in the same time period in 2019, as well as ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Coco’, which reached 84.6 million and 71 million dollars, respectively. It seems that disney has experienced another setback in a complicated year 2023 for the studio, marked by the low collections of major productions such as ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ or ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘The Wasp 3’.

This is not a trivial comment. It is a significant problem, since the films of disney have especially high production costs, with investments that easily exceed the 200 million dollars.

‘Napoleon’ conquered the world box office at the cinema

On the other hand, ‘Napoleon’the epic war film with a budget of 200 million dollarsstarring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Ridley Scott, It may not have won the favor of critics, but it seems to have surpassed the lowest expectations surrounding the film. This has managed to raise more than 78.8 million dollars Worldwide. Despite this, the film has been the subject of ridicule in France, where many have criticized David Scarpa’s script for being a collection of clichés that do not honor the figure of the French emperor. Although the film presents great battles and crucial historical moments in the life of the Corsican, the public’s reactions have been varied.

According to publications such as Variety, for a historical film aimed at an adult audience, the box office numbers of the film about Napoleon Bonaparte are not bad and could even surpass those of another production such as ‘The Assassins of the Moon’, by Martin Scorsese , also supported by Apple TV+. Both films have had production costs estimated between $150 and $200 million. In addition, the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ continues to lead the box office, reaching nearly $200 million worldwide.

