Marvel has decided to bet very strongly on his new Secret Invasionpresenting a truly stellar cast of actors, including the new entry in the MCU world, Emilia Clarke, known for playing the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Society has always overlooked her character played by the queen of dragons, so much so that the actress herself admitted she was terrified of ruining her role in the MCU.

A lot of rumors about Emilia’s character immediately broke out online, and some of them said she would play one “Spy with powers”, and that the character was important to the overall plot of the series. Speculation increased dramatically and the full character centered around three main characters: Abigail Brand, Spider-Woman or Daisy Johnson aka Quake.

One of these theories now seems to have been confirmed by Disney. On the official Secret Invasion page, A GIF of Emilia Clarke’s character was shared, with the inscription: It is the beginning. After careful consideration, we realized that the GIF was tagged as “Abigail Brand”effectively confirming that the actress would play this character.

They were all surprised by this slip, given the effort made to date in keeping the role of the actress as secret as possible, which we know now (no big denials to me) go play the director of SWORD, a subdivision of SHIELD charged with defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats. We will therefore see how the actress will manage to enter the MCU universe, given that the expectations on Secret Invasion are already very high.