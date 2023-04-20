Disney has announced that 5 Spider-Man movies I’m coming up Disney+ over the next few weeks, but for the moment the confirmation is only for the United States. For Italy it is not yet clear how things will go. Precisely, the films arriving on Disney Plus are the following:

Spider-Man – April 21, 2023

Spider-Man 2 – April 21, 2023

Spider-Man 3 – April 21, 2023

The Amazing Spider-Man – April 21, 2023

Spider-Man Homecoming – May 12, 2023

As you can see, these are the three films of Sam Raimi, the first film with Andrew Garfield and finally the first film with Tom Holland. It is a collection for all tastes. The second film in the series of Holland, or Far From Home, is already part of Disney + in Italy, we remember.

As mentioned, for now confirmation is for the United States only. The Spider-Man films are complex territory, as they are partly owned by Sony, so Disney doesn’t have all the rights to do with them as they please, and handling varies from state to state, depending on other deals. For example, several Spider-Man films arrived in the UK last year.

Disney + Italyon Twitter, hasn’t announced anything about it yet, so we’ll have to wait to see if the movies arrive tomorrow or not.

Staying at Disney, the company is evaluating all possible options for the role of Kang, after the allegations against Majors.