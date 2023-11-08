The Disney 100 questionnaire was a sensation in TikToksocial network in which the company, created by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney, decided to implement a dynamic as a celebration for its centenary, in which all its fans could get various gifts if they answered some questions correctly. Among the prizes that are available, there are virtual cards from the company’s most iconic characters, as well as profile photo frames in the aforementioned application. Therefore, if you want to claim your gifts of the day, in this note we will tell you what the answers to TODAY’s Disney 100 quiz.

Disney 100 Questionnaire Answers TODAY, November 8

In ‘Moana’, Maui transforms into all creatures EXCEPT one, which one is it? Correct answer: Octopus .

. What is the name of the ghost town from ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’? Correct Answer: Tumbleweed .

. Where does Palpatine prepare the final order in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’? Correct answer: Exegol .

. Who came up with the name ‘Avengers’? Correct answer: The Wasp .

. What original song does Elsa sing in the ‘Frozen’ musical? Correct answer: Monster .

Answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire from November 7

What is the name of Pocahontas’s best friend? Correct answer: Nakoma .

. In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’, what is the way to get to Neverland? Correct answer: Follow the second star to the right and then straight until dawn .

. What is Donald Duck’s middle name? Correct Answer: Fauntleroy .

. In ‘Toy Story 4’, what country is Duke Caboom from? Correct answer: Canada .

. In ‘Monsters SA’, where did Mike meet Boo? Correct answer: Harryhausen House .

Answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire from November 6

What sport hasn’t Air Bud played? Correct answer: Lacrosse .

. What kind of store does Joe’s mother own in ‘Soul’? Correct answer: A tailor shop .

. Where did Chris Hemsworth climb to reach a cable car in ‘Limitless’? Correct answer: Australia .

. In Wreck-It Ralph!, which arcade game was Vanellope Schweetz originally from? Correct answer: Sugar Rush .

. What jewel gives the Black Cat improved agility and balance? Correct answer: Earrings .

Answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire from November 5

How long is Castaway Creek at Disney’s ‘Typhoon Lagoon Water Park’? Correct answer: 610 meters .

. What metal is used to create new armor for Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’? Correct answer: Beskar .

. What year was Disney+ launched? Correct answer: 2019 .

. What is the name of the famous music studio in ‘Rock n Roller Coaster Starring’? Correct Answer: G-Force Records .

. What type of background art was used in ‘Lilo and Stitch’? Correct answer: Watercolor .

These are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz for Wednesday, November 8. Photo: TikTok screenshot

