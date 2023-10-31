Disney decided to celebrate its 100 years and what better way than to reward all his fans. The American entertainment company launched a challenge on the social network TikTokwhich consists of answering some questions related to its vast universe of creations throughout its existence and, if you answer correctly, you will be able to take various cards and collectible items on a daily and weekly basis.

Among the gifts that the company has prepared for this week from October 30 to November 6, and which is the penultimate of the contest, you can get the Asha, Grogu, Lizzie McGuire, Mickey, Groot and Joy cards, while the Final prize will be a BB-8 frame.

What are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz for October 30?

Which New York theater did Disney restore in 1997? Correct answer: The New Amsterdam .

. What animal is Frida Kahlo’s alebrije in ‘Coco’? Correct answer: monkey .

. Complete the sentence from ‘Mulan’ (1998): “The _____ that grows in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of all.” Correct answer: flower .

. In what year was ‘A Bug’s Life’ released? Correct answer: 1998 .

. In ‘Out’, from ‘Sparkshort’, what is the dog’s name? Correct Answer: Jim

How to get cards with the Disney 100 quiz?

In order to access the prizes of disney in celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, type ‘Disney 100’ in the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire. After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

What other ways are there to obtain cards?

In addition to answering the Disney questionnaire, there are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Answer the Disney questionnaire.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

Disney was created by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney on October 16, 1923. Photo: EFE

What are the prizes for the Disney challenge?

This fun game began on October 16 and will end on November 14, during which time you will be able to obtain, among letters from various company characters, four prizes (one per week). In the week of October 16 to 23, you could get the frame for Woody’s hat; From October 23 to 30, the frame with Loki’s horns was available; From October 30 to November 6, you can win the BB-8 frame; while in the last week, that is, from November 6 to 14, you can take the frame with Minnie Mouse ears.

