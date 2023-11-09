Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Disney 100 is celebrating its anniversary with a challenge through the platform TikTok and fans have been excited about it. This campaign for the centenary of Mickey’s signature is entering the final stretch and here we will help you so that you do not fail any question today.

As we well know, this TikTok challenge that has disney for a couple of weeks now for its 100 years it ends on November 14. The great news for the entire community of the company of characters like Mickey is that they decided to put all their cards into play. Therefore, there are many possibilities of obtaining those that were presented in previous weeks and you lost them at the time. Keep reading this note to know the correct answers to the disney 100 quiz.

Disney 100 Quiz: CORRECT ANSWERS

In Zootopia, what is the name of Judy Hopps’ favorite singer? Correct answer: Gazelle (1st option).

Correct answer: Gazelle (1st option). In the movie The Miracle, who scored the winning goal against the Soviet team? Correct answer: Mike (1st option).

Correct answer: Mike (1st option). Which composer helped write Yo-ho, yo-ho, a great pirate I am for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction? Correct Answer: Geore Burns (1st option)

Correct Answer: Geore Burns (1st option) What are the vehicles called in Tron? Correct answer: Light motorcycles (1st option).

Correct answer: Light motorcycles (1st option). In Frozen 2, what is the name of the fire spirit? Correct answer: Bruni (1st option).

What prizes does Disney have prepared for its fans for the 100 years?

Exactly, from November 30 to 6, Disney delivered BB-8. Likewise, in the fourth week, that is, from November 6 to 14, fans who answer the questionnaire correctly with Minnie Mouse ears will be rewarded.

How to get letters with the Disney 100 quiz on November 9?

To access the prizes disney for the celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.