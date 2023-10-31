Join the La República WhatsApp channel GO 🇻🇪

Disney 100 Quiz Answers Today 31 October They are now available and if you are part of Mickey’s signature community you may be interested in starting to win great prizes. And as we already know, the giant movie and series brand launched a campaign with Tiktok, on this social network it published a quiz to celebrate his centenary with his entire community.

The challenge that Disney has been promoting daily is to answer some questions correctly according to all the creations it has had in 100 years. With that, your fans will be rewarded with different cards and collectible items that can be released daily or weekly. Keep reading this note so you know all the correct answers for this October 31.

What are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz, this October 31?

What construction is included in Making the Wish? A Disney cruise (2nd option).

A Disney cruise (2nd option). In what year was Monsters SA released? 2001 (1st option).

2001 (1st option). What does Luke give Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Ham Solo’s dice (1st option).

Ham Solo’s dice (1st option). In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, what does Han say after Leia tells him she loves him right before he freezes in carbonite? It I know (2nd option).

It I know (2nd option). Finish Taylor McKessie’s sentence from High School Musical 2: That girl moves more than… An octopus in a fight (3rd option).

What prizes does Disney have prepared for its fans for the 100 years?

Exactly, from November 30 to 6, Disney will deliver BB-8. Likewise, in the fourth week, that is, from November 6 to 14, fans who answer the questionnaire correctly with Minnie Mouse ears will be rewarded.

What is the most difficult card this week?

As has been noted among the difficulties that users have presented, Asha’s letter is the most difficult this week. This will be quite a challenge and absolute success for whoever achieves it, given that, many have already begun to promote exchanges on TikTok. Remember that if you get all six cards you can claim the first prize, which is the BB-8.