Disney 100 Quiz, November 7: CORRECT ANSWERS to the TikTok challenge

The answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire for this Tuesday, November 7, are now available on the platform.TikTok. Today we are in the last week of the challenge, so if you answer the five questions correctly this day, you will be very close to winning the filter with Minnie Mouse ears. So if you are a fan of the Mickey Mouse signature movies and series and you are collecting the cards, you cannot stop reading this note.

The Disney quiz on the well-known social network is carried out as part of the celebrations for the100 yearsof its foundation, with which you will get collectible digital cards of the most important characters that were created by the entertainment company throughout its history.

The challenge, which is available from October 16 to November 14, contains, in addition to theDisney 100 quizother entertaining challenges with which you can have a fun time with your friends while taking a tour of the corporation’s most beloved drawings and series.

Answers to the Disney 100 quiz for Tuesday, November 7

What is the name of Pocahontas’s best friend? Correct answer: Nakoma

Correct answer: In Disney’s Peter Pan, what is the way to get to Neverland? Correct answer: Follow the second star to the right and then straight until dawn

Correct answer: What is Donald Duck’s middle name? Correct answer: Fauntleroy

Correct answer: In Toy Story 4, what country is Duke Caboom from? Correct answer: Canada

Correct answer: In Monsters SA, where did Mike meet Boo? Correct answer: Harryhausen’s house

This is how you should mark in today’s questionnaire, Tuesday, November 7. Photo: Disney

What are the awards that Disney will give to its fans for its 100 years?

In this fourth and final week, which runs fromNovember 6 to 14, 2023, Disney will deliver the filter with Minnie Mouse ears (Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend) so you can show them off in your photographs. To win it, you will have to complete the daily tasks and get all the cards, which includes the current ones and those from previous weeks. Among those 18 characters are Darth Vader, Mirabel, Minnie, Woody, Iron Man, Elsa, Moana, Miguel, Kim Possible, Chewbacca, Black Panther and The Mandalorian.

The previous prizes that Disney gave to its followers were first Woody’s hat, then Loki’s horns and the figure of BB-8, a ‘Star Wars’ character.

These are the prizes that Disney has been giving to its fans for correctly answering its 100-year questionnaire. Photo: Correo México Newspaper

How to get letters with the Disney 100 questionnaire, today, November 7?

In order to access the prizes ofdisneyin celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application ofTikTokon your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write‘Disney 100’In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire. After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

What other ways are there to get the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering thedisney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page

Follow an official Disney account

Watch a Disney video

Share the page

Take the Disney quiz

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.