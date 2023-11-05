The Disney 100 quiz is a resounding success in TikTok, since fans have the opportunity to take collectible digital cards of the company’s most beloved characters, as well as new frames for their profile photos on the aforementioned social network. This fun challenge was developed as part of the Mickey Mouse company’s celebrations for its 100 years of creation, where he gave a lot of magic and fun all over the world.

For this reason, to help you get the gifts that you can take with you more quickly Disney 100 quizin the following note we will give you the correct answers to the 5 questions for today, November 5, 2023.

Disney 100 Quiz Answers for November 5

How long is Castaway Creek at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park? Correct answer: 610 meters.

What metal is used to create new armor for Din Djarin in The Mandalorian? Correct answer: Beskar.

What year was Disney+ launched? Correct answer: 2019.

What is the name of the famous music studio in Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring? Correct answer: G-Force Records.

What type of background art was used in ‘Lilo and Stitch’? Correct answer: Watercolor.

How to get letters with the Disney 100 quiz on November 5?

In order to access the prizes of disney in celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.

After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

In what ways can you obtain the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering the disney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Answer the Disney questionnaire.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

On October 16, the 100th anniversary of the creation of Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney was officially celebrated. Photo: Unsplash

What are the prizes for the Disney challenge?

This fun game began on October 16 and will end on November 14, during which time it will be possible to obtain, among cards from various company characters, 4 prizes (one per week).

In the week of October 16 to 23, you could get the frame for Woody’s hat; From October 23 to 30, the one with Loki’s horns was available; From October 30 to November 6, you can win the BB-8 one; while in the last week, that is, from November 6 to 14, it will be possible to take the frame with Minnie Mouse ears.