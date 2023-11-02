The answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire for November 2 are now available, so if you are a lover of the company’s productions and collect the challenge cards in TikTok, You can not miss it. The Disney quiz on the well-known social network is carried out as part of the celebrations for the 100 years since its founding, with which you will get collectible digital cards of the most important characters that were created by the entertainment company throughout its history.

This challenge, which is available from October 16 and will end on November 14, contains, in addition to the Disney 100 quizvarious steps with which you can spend a fun time with your friends while taking a tour of the corporation’s most beloved drawings and series.

Disney 100 Quiz Answers for November 2

In ‘Gravity Falls’, who is the 8th and a half president of the United States? Correct Answer: Sir Lord Quentin Trembley III, Esq.

Which of these lands is NOT in Disney California Adventure Park? Correct answer: Echo Lake.

In the short ‘Paperman’, what product made with paper brings together the protagonists? Correct answer: paper airplanes.

In the animated classic ‘Cinderella’, how many times does Cinderella’s shoe fall off? Correct answer: 3.

When they were young, Terk challenged Tarzan to… Correct answer: get an elephant hair.

How to get cards with the Disney 100 quiz on November 2?

In order to access the prizes of disney in celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.

After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

What other ways are there to obtain cards?

In addition to answering the disney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

Disney was created on October 16, 1923 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney. Photo: Disney

What are the prizes for the Disney challenge?

This fun game began on October 16 and will end on November 14, during which time it will be possible to obtain, among cards from various company characters, 4 prizes (one per week).

In the week of October 16 to 23, you could get the frame for Woody’s hat; From October 23 to 30, the one with Loki’s horns was available; From October 30 to November 6, you can win the BB-8 one; while in the last week, that is, from November 6 to 14, it will be possible to take the frame with Minnie Mouse ears.