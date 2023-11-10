These last few weeks have been a dream for fans of the Mickey Mouse corporation. The Disney 100 questionnaire is a success and here we will give you the answers to the Friday, November 10which are already available on the platform TikTok. Today we are just a few days away from finishing the challenge, so if you answer these five questions correctly, you will be very close to winning the filter with the ears ofMinnie Mouse. So if you are a follower of the productions created by this entertainment company and you are collecting the cards, you cannot stop reading this note.

The Disney quiz on the well-known social network is carried out as part of the celebrations for the100 yearsof its foundation: you will get collectible digital cards of the most important characters that were created by the North American organization throughout its history.

The challenge, which is available from October 16 to November 14, contains, in addition to theDisney 100 quizother entertaining challenges with which you can have a fun time with your friends while taking a tour of the corporation’s most beloved drawings and series.

YOU CAN SEE: Answers to the Disney 100 Quiz TODAY, November 9 on TikTok

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40mHMs6W6e8

Answers to the Disney 100 quiz for Friday, November 10

1.- When does National Geographic celebrate Sharkfest? Correct answer: every summer (1st option).

2.- In Tiana and the Frog, what was Tiana’s restaurant before she bought it? Correct answer: a sugar mill (3rd option).

3.- Who is Basil’s henchman in Basil, the Super Detective Mouse? Correct answer: Dr. Dawson (3rd choice).

4.- In Mulan (1998), what is the name of the protagonist’s dog? Correct answer: Little brother (3rd option).

5.- What is the secret identity of Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle? Correct answer: the ‘Marauder’ (3rd option).

Correct answers to today’s Disney 100 quiz, Friday, November 10. Photo: Disney.

What are the prizes that Disney will give to its fans for its 100 years?

In this fourth and final week, which runs fromNovember 6 to 14, 2023, Disney will deliver the filter with Minnie Mouse ears (Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend) so you can show them off in your photographs. To make it yours, you will have to complete the daily tasks and get all the cards, which include the current ones and those from previous weeks. Among those 18 characters are Darth Vader, Mirabel, Minnie, Woody, Iron Man, Elsa, Moana, Miguel, Kim Possible, Chewbacca, Black Panther and The Mandalorian.

The previous prizes that Disney gave to its followers were first Woody’s hat, then Loki’s horns and the figure of BB-8, a ‘Star Wars’ character.

If you answer the Disney 100 quiz questions correctly, Minnie ears could be yours. Photo: X (exTwitter).

How to get cards with the Disney 100 quiz today, November 10?

In order to access the prizes ofdisneyin celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application ofTikTokon your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write‘Disney 100’In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire. After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics: the questionnaire is one of them.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney 100 Quiz, November 8: CORRECT ANSWERS to the TikTok challenge

How else can you get the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering thedisney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Answer the Disney questionnaire.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

#Disney #Quiz #November #CORRECT #ANSWERS #TikTok #challenge