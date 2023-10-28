Disney and Pixar have never stopped surprising their fans and one of their films, ‘Turning Red’, has become an animated classic over time. Lately, many can’t stop talking about the plot and characters of this charming film. Likewise, there has been debate on social networks about the message it leaves.

However, this not all. ‘Turning Red’ has also generated a series of questions regarding the story that has captivated many fans of the films released by Disney and Pixar. The plot revolves around the desperate search of 13-year-old Mei, who wants to attend with her friends to the concert of the musical group 4*TOWN. During this animated feature film, we see that the girl goes through different changes, but she has also generated intrigue to know who her favorite singer from said band is. Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney celebrates its 100 years with ‘Once upon a time there was a studio’, a short that brings together more than 500 characters

Official trailer for ‘Red’, a Disney and Pixar film

Who is Mei’s favorite 4*TOWN singer?

As we mentioned, Mei is a fan of the band 4*TOWN, but there is one singer who is her favorite and it is Robaire. This character is a member of the group, well known for his music and for the large number of followers he has within the universe of the film. Mei Lee is a devoted fan of the band and she particularly admires this singer.

On the other hand, Robaire is the lead singer of 4*TOWN in ‘Turning Red’ and is played by none other than Jordan Fisher, a Disney icon who is most famous for his work in the films ‘Teen Beach’ and ‘Liv & Maddie’.

#Disney #Turning #Red #Meis #favorite #4TOWN #singer