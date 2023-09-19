This comes amid mounting calls from city residents to reveal the results of investigations into the disaster and hold those responsible accountable, as well as to quickly begin the reconstruction process.

There was talk about corruption incidents that were behind the disaster that struck Derna, against the backdrop of heavy rains caused by Storm “Daniel.”

The accumulation of rainwater led to the collapse of two dams in the small city, which reports indicated had not been subject to maintenance for decades.

Commentators drew attention to previous warnings about the fragility of the two dams, including what was contained in an academic research published last year by a specialist in water sciences, which explained the possibility of the city being exposed to floods and the urgent need to maintain the dams that protect them.

The total number of deaths has not yet been determined, as thousands are still missing, while a large discrepancy has emerged in the numbers of victims announced by Libyan officials and United Nations figures.

Protests and demands