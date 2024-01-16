With the same professionalism that he has given his players for years, José Mourinho himself was dismissed as coach of AS Roma on Tuesday. It was not the many conflicts and suspensions, but poor results that cost him his head. Club icon Daniele De Rossi faces a tough task as his successor, including a diptych against Feyenoord.
Maarten Dekker
Latest update:
15:47
