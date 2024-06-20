Suspended commentator Vladimir Ivanitsky apologized for words about “scum”

Match TV commentator Vladimir Ivanitsky, who was suspended from work after speaking out against “shmar” live on air, apologized for his words. He is quoted RIA News.

Ivanitsky, who worked at the sambo competitions at the BRICS Games, said that what upset him most was the reaction of Kirill Knyazkov, during whose appearance he made his statement, and his girlfriend. “I didn’t want to offend or offend anyone with these expressions – regardless of the position, this is simply unacceptable rhetoric. I apologize to everyone who may have been offended by my words,” the commentator said.

Earlier on June 20, Ivanitsky found an explanation for his suspension. “One commentator, a friend of mine, told me a wise thing. He is sure that I was suspended not because of the “shmar”, but because of the “Rusich”. Because of my words about genetics,” he said.

On June 19, Ivanitsky, commenting on the BRICS Games, expressed admiration for the appearance of the Russian sambo wrestler Knyazkov, calling him a Russian and urging girls to pay attention to the athlete. “But only so that there is a good couple. We don’t need all kinds of crap, we must have good genetics,” said the commentator on Match TV. After this, the general producer of the channel, Alexander Tashchin, said that Ivanitsky would be removed from work.