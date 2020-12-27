Croupiers and other employees were already moping at not being able to work for several months. Now, they also live in fear of seeing their jobs fly. For several months, the leaders of the Barrière group have been betting on low noise job destruction. “For the moment, there are 70 layoffs in small establishments and at head office, often with quorums of less than 10 employees so that employers do not have to trigger a job protection plan”, indicates Jean-Christophe Tirat, union representative of the Barrière group and federal secretary of the Force Ouvrière. In Agde, close to the Luno pond, the casino operators have already announced that they are separating 4 employees, including 3 layoffs. If these scattered bloodletting are already difficult to digest, the worst is yet to come, assures the unionist: two larger social plans would be in preparation for the two largest casinos of the group, those of Deauville (Calvados) and Enghien- les-Bains (Val-d’Oise).

Investments in luxury hotels

The management of the group claims extraordinary losses, of the order of 200 million euros in turnover for the 2019-2020 balance sheet, to justify the cuts. “For the moment, the layoffs only occur in casinos and gaming houses, although it is the most profitable branch of Barrière. On the contrary, the group is investing in luxury hotels, while certain establishments such as Fouquet’s, on the Champs-Élysées, were in deficit even before the start of the health crisis ”, argues Jean-Christophe Tirat. For the FO representative, the meaning of the maneuver is not in doubt: slashing a sector that is juicy but costly in personnel, and bet on the automation of gambling houses. The plot is however illegal, warns the delegate: “Barrière removes compulsory positions with regard to the regulations of the game, such as table managers and party managers, who have a real role to play in the management of the flow of money, concerns about cheating or addiction. “

A boulevard with bosses

This restructuring, which does not say its name, annoys the union all the more that it would have been allowed by a prolonged closure of the establishments. Casinos were not able to fully reopen their doors until the end of June after the first lockdown and had to lower the curtain again early in the fall, when some regions were faced with curfews. In addition to being incomprehensible in terms of health in the eyes of employees, this policy of “stop and go” would have opened a boulevard to bosses eager for layoffs, believes the trade unionist. “The Macron orders allow layoffs from the moment when companies suffer losses in turnover over several quarters in a row. However, these few months of administrative closure entered the calculation. These are windfall layoffs ”, he denounces.

On December 16, the section of FO’s casinos and gaming circles sent the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, a letter to explain their grievances. These have still not received a response. The union is already warning: if the Barrière group persists and signs in its unjustified and illegal dismissals, administrative appeals will be brought.