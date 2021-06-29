Redundancies, agreement reached between social partners

Agreement on work between the Government and the social partners following the meeting that took place at Palazzo Chigi: the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando signed the joint notice signed together by Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Confindustria, Alliance of Cooperatives, Confapi. “In light of the solution proposed by the government, the social partners undertake to recommend the use of the shock absorbers that the current legislation and the dl being approved provide”. The companies undertake to use all the tools at their disposal – from layoffs to defensive and expansive solidarity contracts, passing through the agreements to reduce-remodeling of working hours – before getting fired. On Wednesday the Cdm for the bridge decree. CGIL-CISL-UIL: “Important signal, now confrontation on reforms”.

Work: agreement on 13 weeks free cig companies in crisis

The agreement reached between the government and the social partners on the support decree bis and the blocking of layoffs provides for 13 weeks of free layoffs for all companies that have business crisis tables open to the Ministry of Economic Development, in the Regions and in the Prefectures. This was reported by the general secretary of the CISL Luigi Sbarra, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi.

DISMISSALS, BAR: “UNDERSTANDING REACHED”

Reached at Palazzo Chigi the agreement between the government and the trade unions on the blocking of dismissals. “It was an intense negotiation – declares in a note the Secretary General of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with Premier Draghi, the Minister of the Economy Franco and that of Labor, Orlando – who gave us permission to improve and strengthen the contents of the Sostegni bis Decree (generalized exit from the LICENSES block at the end of June) and the solutions identified yesterday by the Government’s Control Room “. “We have reached an agreement essentially divided into four points: the Government has confirmed its willingness to introduce selective criteria in the extension of the LICENSE block and in the extension of the COVID Fund, indicating the sectors concerned in the textile, fashion and footwear sectors; 13 additional weeks of free cash for all businesses introduced, both for national crises at the MISE and for small and regional and provincial micro-disputes. There is an obligation not to dismiss until after having used up the new endowment. an important common notice between Cisl, Cgil Uil, Confindustria, Confapi, the Government-sponsored Cooperation System with which the entrepreneurs undertake, before starting work relationship resolution interventions, to use all the institutional and contractual tools available and envisaged and therefore: layoffs, but also defensive and expansive solidarity contracts, intes and reduction / rescheduling of working hours “.

“The fourth qualifying element of the agreement – he adds – is a new monitoring table at Palazzo Chigi between the government and Cgil Cisl Uil to verify the progress of the agreement and resolve any critical situations. immediately a decisive boost to active policies. Waiting for a quick green light to an overall reform, a solidarity fund must already be established in the decree in the pipeline to restart the relocation allowance and animate training and retraining courses for people on layoffs and in Naspi. Overall we have achieved advanced mediation, with significant progress that capitalize on the efforts of these weeks of mobilization in the workplace, in the territories, in the categories and with the Events in Florence, Turin, Bari. our commitment will go on to verify the application of every single point and above all to start a concerted season of reforms and investments that on the one hand allow the construction of new universal protection and promotion networks, and on the other quickly consolidate the scenario of economic recovery “.

LICENSES, LANDINI: “IMPORTANT RESULT. NOW COMPARISON ON REFORMS”

The agreement reached at Palazzo Chigi between trade unions and the government on dismissals “seems to me an important result, which responds to the mobilization that took place on Saturday: we said that united we would carry out the initiative until the result and today the result is there. it is, because from the first of July, in addition to the selective blocking of textiles, the commitment is to first use the ordinary cash, the tools, where there were organizational problems to resort to layoffs “. The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini says this, leaving the seat of the government. “This is an important fact – he continues – because it means putting the defense of work at the center and starting a process of confrontation, of merit. confrontation for the reform of social safety nets, for active policies and for training. The government’s commitment is also to address the other issues of fundamental reforms that must be implemented, because it is necessary that the world of work be involved in the changes and in the choices to be made in this country. Today is a very important day, I believe that the unity of the unions have produced a result not only for the workers but for the whole country “.

LICENSES, BOMBARDIERS: “IMPORTANT SIGNAL”

“Answers are given to the many people who had concerns.” This was stated by the Uil general secretary, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, after the agreement reached at Palazzo Chigi on the dismissal block. “This is an important signal,” he adds. “An important signal this evening to P. Chigi: signed our proposal – writes Bombardieri on twitter – to use all the social safety nets before any dismissal. Finally, an answer to the concerns of many workers and a step forward towards respect for work and of people”.