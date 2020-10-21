The Heinrich Böll Foundation is committed to freedom and justice. However, these rights do not always appear to apply to their own employees.

BERLIN taz | A lawyer urging an intimidated employee to sign a termination agreement. The request to vacate the desk immediately and hand in the key, and an immediate shutdown of the mail account. And all of this without a current allegation in the room and although the employment relationship continues for several weeks. The scene sounds like the methods of questionable corporations. But it should have happened in the summer in the office of Heinrich Böll Foundation in Warsaw.

The unusual expulsion is described in an email from the employee concerned to the foundation’s board and works council, which the taz has received. What she reports, like other processes in the Warsaw office, does not at all fit with the self-image of this institution. It has committed itself to major goals: “Democracy and human rights, self-determination and justice” can be found at a central point in the mission statement of the foundation, which is close to the Greens and is named after the Nobel Prize winner for literature, who denounced social grievances in his novels.

The Böll Foundation is committed to these goals not only in Germany, but also from its 32 Foreign offices out. One of them is in Warsaw, where the “Fundacja Heinricha Bolla” resides in an old building. In addition to the director, four program coordinators were previously responsible for the work there. But only one of them will still work for “Böll” next year. In addition to the employee who was forced to leave, another employee resigned at the end of October out of frustration with the working conditions; the third leaves the foundation at the end of the year.

No warning, no warning

The employee, whose employment ended so abruptly in the summer, doesn’t want to speak to the taz. But in her letter to the board of directors and the works council, whose authenticity she confirms, she is seriously disappointed. She is grateful that she was allowed to work for the foundation, because she shares its values ​​such as “human rights, employee rights, equality, fairness, solidarity and respect”, she wrote in June. And continues: “However, I am deeply concerned that the manner in which I was abruptly released last Friday appears to contradict those values.”

After receiving a confirmation from the head of the Warsaw office in May, first verbally and then by email, that her position would be extended, she was summoned to the office in June, where a lawyer urged her to sign a termination agreement. According to the letter, the only reason given was that her person did not “fit the structure of the office”. There were no previous warnings or warnings.

In its own mission statement, the Böll Foundation writes: “We review and improve our work in a continuous process and face internal and external assessments.” In this case, there can be no question of this: a reaction from the board of directors to the letter will follow Information from another employee of the Warsaw office never given. The works council expressed its regret, but stated that there was nothing to be done in this case.

There is a structural problem behind this: the local employees of the foreign offices have no official representation. Because they are formally not employed by the foundation in Berlin, but by the respective foreign office; therefore they do not fall under German labor law and the works council is not responsible for them. There is also no spokesperson for the foreign workers who could represent their position in Berlin. This means that the employees in the international offices are completely dependent on the local directors, who are also superiors and the only formal contact person.

In practice this is not a problem as long as they work well with the team. But apparently there can be no more talk of that in Warsaw since a new director took up her duties in January. From the beginning, the relationship was said to have been characterized by mistrust and control, reports the employee, who worked for the foundation in Poland for a year and a half and is leaving it voluntarily at the end of October. He, too, does not want to see his name printed out of fear of negative consequences.

A letter written by the employees with suggestions for improving cooperation was never answered by the director. With constant interference and control, she massively hindered the work on the content. In addition, public statements were suddenly undesirable: Not only were the experts supposed to have been banned from interviews on behalf of the foundation, but private statements were also sometimes declared a problem.

The employee, for example, who is now leaving voluntarily, signed an appeal for economic solidarity in the face of the corona crisis, written by Polish intellectuals and supported by numerous EU MPs from the Greens. Because it was mentioned without his knowledge that he works for the Heinrich Böll Foundation, the office manager not only announced a warning, but also demanded that he be informed before all publications in the future – “even if these are made as a private person”, as she writes in an email.

Employment contract of the Böll Foundation “The employee undertakes not to give interviews”

She was able to rely on the employment contract, which states: “The employee undertakes not to give interviews and not to publish any materials. Exceptions require prior approval. “Mind you in a foundation that explains in its mission statement:” We encourage civil courage and social commitment. “

A request from the taz to the Warsaw office manager about the incidents went unanswered. Even the responsible Böll board did not want to comment directly. The only answer came from the Foundation’s press office. The allegations are rejected. Details on the case of the employee, whose contract was terminated in the presence of the lawyer, could not be given for data protection reasons; however, she had been advised several times in advance that the contract could expire. There is also no ban on employees in the foreign offices from expressing themselves publicly. However, it is customary to “coordinate something in advance”, because in politically difficult situations “every statement must be carefully considered”.

The foundation’s answer also contradicts the statement that local employees are generally not allowed to communicate directly with the Berlin headquarters – and at the same time proves in their answer how little communication there actually is. Because of the further dismissals in the Warsaw office it is said in the statement that these are “neither temporally nor otherwise causally related to the process you mentioned”.

Apparently not an isolated case

But there has never been a question from Berlin about his reason for resignation, says the employee, who is leaving the foundation at the end of October. He makes no secret of it: “I started at the Heinrich Böll Foundation because I believe in its goals: promoting justice, human rights and environmental protection,” says the man who has previously worked for other non-governmental organizations and foundations taz. “It breaks my heart to watch the organization fail to live these values ​​in the treatment of its foreign employees.” Wanting to change the world is not believable until words are followed by action, he says. “For this reason – so that the Böll Foundation can also live its great potential itself – I decided to make the incidents public.”

The events in the Polish office are apparently not an isolated case. Several years ago, there is said to have been a similar conflict in the Böll office in Belgrade, but with a different outcome: after a large part of the team there threatened to be fired, the director was replaced. In Pakistan, numerous Böll employees are said to have left after a conflict with the local director.

At other German foundations, too, the German directors should occasionally take advantage of their unrestricted position of power over local employees. Because the fact that they are not formally supported by the works council is the same for all of these foundations due to the legal situation. However, at least some foundations have ombudspersons who receive information about grievances in confidence and offer support. Such a system has been debated at the Böll Foundation for many years without a decision. “I hope that this will be implemented soon,” says works council chairman Wolfgang Pohl. It’s too late for the former employees in Warsaw.