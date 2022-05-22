with videoFemale presenters of several major television channels in Afghanistan have covered their faces during television broadcasts today. The day before, they had not yet done so, thus going against the orders of the ruling Taliban. They had announced on Friday that from now on only the eyes of female TV journalists may be seen.

On Sunday, they wore a burqa to present the news on TOLOnews, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV. “We resisted,” says Sonia Niazi, presenter at TOLOnews† “But TOLOnews came under pressure, with the Taliban saying that any presenter who appeared on the screen without covering her face should get another job.”

Indeed, a ministry spokesman yesterday warned that the women risk being fired if they do not comply with orders. In addition, men also run the risk of losing their jobs if their wives or daughters oppose the dress code.

Since returning to power last year, the Taliban have imposed a series of restrictions on civil society, many of which are aimed at limiting women's rights. At the beginning of this month, Afghan women were ordered by decree to wear a burqa in public, much like during the first Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001. During that regime, women were also not allowed to work or go to school.

After taking power in August, the Muslim extremist organization said it plans to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan. In recent months, however, a ban on girls’ education has been announced. Afghan women have also been banned from appearing in TV series since November and since March they are only allowed to board a plane if they are accompanied by a male family member. All kinds of restrictions for women are being reintroduced, especially at the local level.

