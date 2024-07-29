Russian President Putin has dismissed First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Vladimir Titov, the first deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov. A year ago, the head of state extended the powers of 66-year-old Titov in this post.

“To dismiss Vladimir Gennadievich Titov from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation,” Putin’s decree states. The decision comes into force from the moment of its publication.

Titov worked in the MFA system for over 40 years

The reason for the dismissal of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not specified. It is known about Titov himself that he has been in charge of relations with European countries since 2013.

Titov has been working in the Russian Foreign Ministry system for about 44 years, since the 1980s. He has worked both in Russia and abroad. For example, from 1993 to 1997, he was a minister-counsellor at the embassy in Sweden. After this position, he was assigned to head the second European department of the Foreign Ministry, where he worked for two years.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / RIA Novosti

In 1999, he became the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, but after 2004 he moved to the Foreign Ministry’s personnel department. After that, Titov worked for a year as the head of the Foreign Ministry’s personnel department.

In May 2023, Putin extended the civil service terms of Titov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, and Director General of the Foreign Ministry Sergei Vyazalov for a year.

Titov may move to a position at the UN

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya may replace Vladimir Titov, who was dismissed from the post of Deputy Foreign Minister. This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper, citing sources close to the Russian ministry.

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

“Sources (…) predict that he will be appointed as Russia’s permanent representative to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva. According to information, his place could be taken by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya,” the article says.

Nebenzya, 62, has worked in the Foreign Ministry system since 1983, and took up his post in 2017. He also represents Russia at the UN Security Council in New York. Gennady Gatilov, 73, has been Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva for six years.