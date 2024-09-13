Politico: Kuleba fired as Ukrainian Foreign Minister due to Yermak’s irritation

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, was fired because the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the “gray cardinal” of Ukrainian politics, Andriy Yermak, wanted to gain even greater control over the department.

Several anonymous sources close to Zelensky’s administration reported this fact of relations in the Ukrainian government. According to them, Kuleba “irritated” Yermak with his influence.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the head of the diplomatic department from his post on September 5. His resignation was supported by 240 parliamentarians. Andriy Sybiha became the new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Why did Yermak dislike Kuleba so much?

How reports Politico, citing Ukrainian sources, Kuleba, thanks to his position, had direct, well-established contacts with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other Western officials. Such relations could not go unnoticed by the administration of Volodymyr Zelensky, especially given the doubts about the loyalty of the head of the diplomatic department.

Andrey Ermak, Vladimir Zelensky, Dmitry Kuleba Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Reuters

While Zelensky relies on the guidance of his top officials, Kyiv’s communications with Washington are largely managed by his own office, in particular Yermak, Politico notes.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, stated that the dismissal of the head of the diplomatic department was forced, and the ministry was systematically losing its independence.

It looks like Mr. Kuleba was either taken hostage or forced to write this statement. And this is probably not a completely independent decision. Ivanna Klympush-TsintsadzeHead of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration

In addition, the publication “Obshchestvennoye”, citing sources in European diplomacy, noted that Kuleba did not want to leave the post of minister.

The dismissal is linked to Yermak’s desire to gain greater control over the ministry.

In addition to the direct conflict with Kuleba, it has also become known that Zelensky’s inner circle wants to “oust those who are ready to ask questions” about the president’s decisions. This, as noted, is consistent with the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, who was very popular in Ukraine and was quite independent from the Zelensky administration.

“The personnel changes do nothing to ease long-standing concerns about Zelensky’s highly personalized and, some say, autocratic way of governing, including his reliance on a small circle of trusted friends and advisers within the presidential administration,” Politico writes.

Andrey Ermak Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

The dismissal of Kuleba and other ministers in Ukraine is an imitation of political renewal in the absence of elections in the country, believes political scientist and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia Bogdan Bezpalko.

In the absence of parliamentary elections, presidential elections during a military conflict, it is necessary to imitate the renewal of the political class Bogdan BezpalkoMember of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, Bezpalko noted that Kuleba “hardly tried to cross the path” of Yermak, who is concerned with preserving his own power. The entire Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is more of an attributive apparatus, the political scientist added.