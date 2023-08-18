A statement issued by the Minister of the Interior said, “Based on the authority vested in us under the provisions of Article (4) of the Ministry of Interior Law No. 20 of 2016 and the requirements of the public interest and taking into account the rules, ethics and controls of service in the Internal Security Forces, we decided to take legal measures in accordance with the provisions of the instructions for cases of permissibility to refer a man Police on retirement No. (1) for the year 2012 against two officers who violated the rules of professional conduct, ethics and service controls, who appeared in a video clip that included an explicit violation of these controls and the reputation of the police service.

The statement added, “Directing all officers and employees of the ministry to abide by the rules of professional conduct, the reputation of their ministry, and security job honor, and to refrain from every disgraceful act that harms the reputation of their ministry and their honorable families.”

The two Iraqi officers, who are in the rank of colonel, one of them appeared in a photo session in his military uniform with his wife on the occasion of his promotion, while the other published a video clip from his office that included incomprehensible words celebrating his promotion as well.

Commenting on the incident, the Iraqi expert on social communication, Moa’mal Shakir, said, “Social networking sites have a very large role in Iraqi society, to the extent that there is an obsession with publishing personal content and details of the private lives of many on these sites.”

Shakir considered that “the matter becomes humiliating and inappropriate for the high-ranking military officers, especially in light of the circumstances that Iraq is going through and its exposure to terrorist attacks and serious security challenges.”

He explained, “Some see that this type of published content is considered a personal matter, but when it is published on communication sites, it becomes available to various social network users, and it loses its privacy.”

Shakir concluded his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “This incident will often be a deterrent to the various members of the security forces, officers and elements, prompting them to avoid misusing social networking sites, and not to violate the considerations and controls of their work, by displaying their personal lives in public in an impermissible manner, and the necessity of commitment.” With the prestige of wearing a military uniform.”