Rome (AFP)

The management of the Italian club Lecce dismissed the team's coach, Roberto D'Aversa, after he headbutted Verona's French striker, Thomas Henry, in a tense match in the twenty-eighth round of the Italian football championship, which ended with Verona's 1-0 victory.

A statement issued by the club said: “After the events that took place at the end of the match between Verona and Lecce, the club announces the dismissal of coach D’Aversa.”

Lecce, who is ranked 14th, condemned his coach's actions after the match, and said in a statement, “We strongly condemn the coach's actions, which do not reflect our sporting principles and values.”

A fight broke out between the players of the two teams and their technical staff at the end of the match, and D'Aversa headed towards Henry and headbutted him, causing the match referee to expel them both.

D'Aversa, 48 years old, explained what happened by saying, “I went down to the field to prevent my players from getting a red card, because the end of the match witnessed a lot of provocations by Verona players in the last minutes of the match and after the final whistle. What I did cannot be forgiven.” Because it is not good and I acknowledge that, and I explained the matter to the Verona players.”

He said, “There was a head-butt between us, but I did not headbutt him, and he did not do that either. All that mattered was that it was a physical collision caused by nervousness and adrenaline. I made a mistake and I apologize for that.”

Henry believes that his teammates were subjected to a lot of provocation on the field in a match that was of great importance, and he said: “But that does not justify me at all getting a headbutt on my way to the locker room.”

He added: “Receiving a red card, just because I only reacted verbally because of my headbutt, makes me feel bitter, especially since I will not be able to help my teammates in the next match.”

Lecce suffered their fourth loss in their last five matches, and are only one point ahead of Frosinone, the last relegated club at the moment.