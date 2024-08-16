TASS reported the dismissal of Shoigu’s adviser Andrei Ilnitsky

Former adviser to former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Andrei Ilnitsky no longer works in the defense department. This is reported by TASS.

The agency published an article with Ilnitsky’s commentary, which stated that the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region is controlled by Western intelligence agencies and coordinated with them. At the same time, Ilnitsky is presented as a “military expert, former adviser to the Minister of Defense.” It is also noted that he was dismissed from his post.

Ilnitsky has been an adviser since 2015. While holding this position, he published articles in various journals. For example, last year he wrote in International Affairs expressed his opinion about the mental war between the West and Russia.

Ilnitsky is considered the author of the main symbol of the special operation

Ilnitsky may be one of the authors of the Z as a symbol of a special military operation (SVO). This tactical sign, applied to Russian equipment, has become widely known along with the V and O symbols. Representatives of the Russian authorities and the press services of departments have also begun adding this symbol to the names of their accounts in social networks and messengers, as well as putting Z on avatars. As the Ministry of Defense explained, the Latin letter Z on Russian military equipment means “For Victory”, and the letter V means “Strength in Truth” and “The Mission Will Be Accomplished”.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry later clarified that the letters Z and V do not carry any special meaning and are not official military symbols. At the same time, the Defense Ministry noted that these signs are recognizable and are positively accepted by military personnel, Russian citizens “and many others.”

Putin reshuffles Defense Ministry leadership

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree dismissing First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov and three deputy ministers, Nikolai Pankov, Tatyana Shevtsova, and Pavel Popov. The latter was also dismissed from military service. Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with all four, thanked them, and wished them success in their future endeavors.

By another decree, the head of state allowed the Ministry of Defense to have 12 deputy ministers, including two first deputy ministers, one state secretary, one chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces, and one head of the apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Defense.