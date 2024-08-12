The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a girl who accused a young man of borrowing AED 152,000 from her on the condition that he would return it to her with a guarantee of trust, but he did not do so. The court explained that transfers are the transfer of money from one person to another, and whoever claims the reason for this must prove it.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 152 thousand dirhams, in addition to a legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until the date of payment, noting that there were previous transactions and mutual trust between her and the defendant, and that he had borrowed the amount of the claim from her and she had given it to him in the form of several transfers, but he procrastinated and refused to return it, and she provided evidence for her claim, which was a copy of the financial transfers, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he requested that the lawsuit be dismissed. For its part, the court explained in the grounds for its ruling that according to the provisions of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “the plaintiff must prove his claim of right, and the defendant may deny it. It is also established that the plaintiff filed her lawsuit to oblige the defendant to pay the amounts she transferred to him, but the court has settled that the transfers are nothing more than a transfer of money from one person to another, and whoever claims the reason for that must prove it, as the principle is innocence, and her preoccupation is an incidental matter that must be proven.” The court confirmed that the claim was sent without providing evidence of the validity of the debt, the agreement, and the reason for the transfers. The court also explained that it was not obligated to order the opponent to provide evidence of his defense or draw his attention to the requirements of this defense. It was sufficient for it to establish its judgment based on the documents presented to it, and the plaintiff was the one charged with proving her claim. The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses of the case.