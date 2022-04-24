The ridiculous scandal that has been publicly generated by the issue of the possible “revocation of mandate” with respect to President López Obrador is an embarrassment before the nations, which is the result of the access of such a man, with such undesirable characteristics, to the government of Mexico, since that poor man is a mental patient whose anomaly can be defined as Enrique Guarner says in his work: Clinical Psychology, under the title of DELIRIOS OF GRANDEUR:

“These ideas almost always arise from feelings of inferiority, insecurity or guilt. The individual reacts by going to the opposite extreme, believing himself to be the savior of the world, king, minister, etc. All paranoids are extremely narcissistic and pride themselves on their subtlety and cunning. Almost always there is an overestimation of themselves which is called MEGALOMANIA”.

Dr. Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz says: “True paranoia is a disturbance characterized by well-organized delusional ideas of persecution and that are acted out by the subject, whose meaning remains clear at all times…”

If we had suitable deputies and senators, López Obrador would never have acceded to any position due to his sick condition and his leftist ideologies and his docility before the domination tactics of the United States (Juarez-style), including his fondness for Protestantism and Freemasonry , all this within the framework of his personal aggrandizement, as a builder of great works and “transformer”, to go down in history as a great man.

The avalanche of propaganda of the “revocation of mandate”, proposed by the alleged victim, is a plan with populist skill to stay in power in the next regime that is approaching, with everything and its “Morena”. God forbid! Dishonorable DISMISSAL, by Congress, is necessary.