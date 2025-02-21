Dismissal judgments in Andalusia are already scheduled for 2029: “Thus, until winning it becomes a problem”

For decades, Raúl Conde worked at the Unicaja headquarters of the headquarters of the headquarters in Malaga Capital. He was an employee of the control group, but he considers that in reality he and his ten companions have always worked for the bank, so on March 25, 2019 he filed a demand for illegal assignment of workers. Six years later, the trial was not held and, after several postponements, it does not even have a date. Meanwhile, he has been fired. He has claimed the nullity of dismissal, but there will be no trial until December 17, 2025, more than two and a half years after they fired him, so he will reach that date with the exhausted unemployment subsidy.

Three years of waiting, sick and without work: a Court of Seville sets an urgent trial for dismissal for 2022

His case is one of the hundreds that accumulate years in the social courts of Andalusia. Last October a case of a labor trial was planned in Malaga for February 2029. “I told the judge that for that date she could already be retired,” recalls his lawyer, Damián Vázquez. Before the stir, the court reegued the date. Now, the ordinary accusations for several of the 14 Social Courts of Malaga and other Andalusian cities are already ordinarily by 2028, with dates until June of that year. This medium has even been able to see a summons for March 22, 2029, corresponding to a lawsuit filed in December 2023. Therefore, last Wednesday CGT celebrated concentrations before the Judicial Headquarters of Almería, Jaén, Malaga, Córdoba, Jerez and Cádiz, under the motto “Slow justice is not justice.”

“The late accusations empty the rights of workers; On the one hand, many workers choose not to challenge a dismissal or sanction because judicial processes cause stress and uncertainty, ”explains Belén Romero, union lawyer.

“The slowness of social justice violates the fundamental right to effective judicial protection,” protest Miguel Montenegro, secretary of Organization of CGT Andalucía, who denounces that violation companies have the slowness of justice to “systematically abuse” workers’ .

Urgent trials for two years

“They are pointing out dismissals with violation of fundamental rights [de tramitación supuestamente urgente y preferente] Two years before. It is a barbarity, ”says Alba Diz, lawyer, just exit from a meeting in which he has reached an agreement for the company that fired his client to compensate him. The dismissal occurred in December 2022, and the trial had been set for this Wednesday, but it was not held because at this point it was no longer interested in the company or the worker. To this, because he has found another job; Already the company, because when the nullity of dismissal is demanded, the only possible result is readmission, which would force it to initiate a complex process of regularization of wages and quotes. “If the trial gets so long, winning becomes more a problem than a solution. In the end, you have to reach a forced agreement because readmit it is crazy. ”

There are multiple similar cases. Juan Ríos was set for March 4, 2025 for a September 2023 lawsuit for violation of freedom of association, and by June 2027 the trial for the suspension of employment and salary that was notified in November 2024. Gloria Tejero, which filed two demands for violation of fundamental rights against Ikea in 2023, will not have a trial until March and August 2025. And three years will take you to Araceli Muñoz that is seen, in September 2026, his demand for Konecta to pass it to indefinite after years working as a discontinuous fixed. “The company takes advantage and does not even go to the act of conciliation. The day of the trial is presented several years later, and at the door they tell you: “You are right. Let’s get to an agreement. ”

Belén Romero points out that this places the company in an advantage position, because the passage of time does not raise compensation for an inadmissible dismissal and can play with the costs that the worker has for the worker. “This contravenes the deterrent effect that the declaration of inadmissibility of a dismissal should have.”

Delays also affect salary claims. This is the case of subcontractors that provide care services for minors with special needs. Complaints for breach of agreements are frequent in this sector, strongly precarious. “But when they date on the trial, they have already subrogated us in a new company, so that it is suspended because the demand must be expanded,” says Carmen Rodríguez: “Administrations are accomplices and benefit from this slowness.”

The collapse also affects the processes for the recognition of permanent disability. Lawyer Alba Diz tells another trial of the day, two years after the request for the inability of her client was dismissed. “There are cases of desperate people. They don’t wear you and you’re two years old when you can’t move, but you have to go to work. I have a client, cleaning worker, who cries every morning. In the end, there has been no choice but to leave work voluntarily, without the right to unemployment. And now, to wait two years. ” “They are people who in many cases make economic efforts to pay an expert report for a trial that will be held in three years,” illustrates Belén Romero.

A “alarming” situation that has worsened

Judicial delays are not new, or exclusive to the social order. Last May, shortly before leaving the deanery to take possession as a member of the CGPJ, the then dean judge of Malaga José María Páez alerted a “alarming” situation with “frankly unassumable” figures, and requested the creation of between 36 and 40 New places of judges for the capital of the Costa del Sol.

According to the memory data presented that day, Málaga began 2023 with 16,855 issues pending to resolve in the Social Courts, and ended with 19,605, 16% more. But the traffic jam is extensible to the civil, criminal, contentious orders and the specialized courts. For example, in the first civil instance, the pending issues were 44,502 at the beginning of 2023, and 52,062 at the end, rather than in any Andalusian city.

When Judge Páez launched his call for help, in May 2024, the social trials were pointed out by November 2026, a period of two and a half years. Today they are set by 2028, almost three years seen. At those three years they can then follow four or five in resources at higher instances. In total, almost a decade. The judicialization for years of these conflicts also has an immediate effect: since the demand, the intervention of the labor inspection is vetoed until it is resolved.

Montenegro believes that the solution involves increasing the number of social courts, implementing specialized courts in accelerating executions, expediting notifications and modifying the law to increase compensation to workers and sanctions to breach companies.

At the moment, what is on the table is the entry into force, in just over a month, of the new Law on Efficiency Measures of the Public Justice of Justicewhich contemplates a new system of distribution of affairs and, for the social order, a reinforcement of the mediation mechanisms. The lawyers consulted are skeptical regarding their effectiveness.

Until now, before arriving at a labor trial it is mandatory to previously pass through the SERCLA (Extrajudicial service resolution service), in the case of collective conflicts, or the CMAC (Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Center), for most individual cases. In addition, just before the trial the lawyer of the Administration of Justice (former Judicial Secretary) between the parties to seek an agreement. The personnel of the most representative unions (CCOO and UGT in Andalusia) and the employer are involved in the SERCLA. Until November, 907 collective conflict files had been registered in the SERCLA, almost 12% more than in 2023.

The role in the Andalusian courts, the other pending renewal of justice



From now on, there will be a third mandatory mediation in cases already prosecuted. In Malaga, the task will be assumed by the College of Social Graduates. This Tuesday, the Justice Minister José Antonio Nieto presented the agreement, and presented it as a pioneer initiative that will download part of the pressure suffered by the Social Courts.