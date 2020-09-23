The dismemberment historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of the murder of his graduate student and lover Anastasia Yeshchenko, has filed a lawsuit against the former student and concubine Ekaterina Przhigodzkaya. Reported by RIA News with reference to the united press service of the courts of St. Petersburg.

Sokolov demanded that Przhigodzka and GPM Entertainment Television LLC refute the defamatory information that had been posted on the Premier video platform in the film entitled “Invitation to the Ball. Victims of Russian Napoleon “. He asks to oblige his ex-girlfriend to publish a video message in which she reads the operative part of the court decision. The historian also insists on compensation for moral damage.

It is noted that Przhigodzkaya told that during their cohabitation Sokolov beat her, tied her to a chair and tried to strangle her. According to the historian, these statements are not true.

Earlier, Sokolov became ill during the next murder trial in the Oktyabrsky Court of St. Petersburg. It is reported that this happened after the speech of Yeshchenko’s brother, recognized as a victim in the case. First, the historian began to clutch at his chest, and after asking the lawyer how many sessions remained in his case, he asked to suspend the hearing.