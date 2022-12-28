Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Dismembered woman was found in dumpster; her children, main suspects

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in World
Murder

One of the woman’s sons was captured.

One of the woman’s sons was captured.

The woman was reported missing on Christmas night after a family dinner.

On the morning of December 27, a dismembered body next to the Las Matas highway, on the Coatzacoalcos-Minatitlán highway in southern Veracruz, Mexico.

According to the authorities of this country, the woman was murdered and burned before his body was dumped in an open dump.

María del Pilar Pineda, 52, worked for an oil company, according to her relatives, He went to his son’s house to spend Christmas Eve. After the festivities, her whereabouts were unknown and she was reported missing.

Faced with the refusal of her children to look for her, the local police decided to question them about the whereabouts of their mother. After present inconsistencies in their testimony they searched the house where María del Pilar had spent Christmas Eve.

On December 27, the discovery of the body of a person who had been murdered and burned near a garbage dump was reported. After carrying out the respective analyzes, the authorities concluded that the remains belonged to María del Pilar Pineda.

For these events, the police captured 32-year-old Francisco Maza Pineda. Local media reported that this man He was in dispute with his mother over a disputed property.

As for the other son of the victim, it is known that he could be responsible as a partner in the events.

Francisco Maza Pineda was made available to the authorities and his sentence is expected to be known in the next few hours. Local media report that the woman’s remains have not been delivered to her mourners.

