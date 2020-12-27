The court in St. Petersburg extended the arrest of Marina Kohal, the widow of rapper Alexander Yushko, known under the pseudonym Andy Cartwright, reports REN…

According to the TV channel, the girl’s detention was extended until February 28 next year. The defendant’s lawyers, in turn, asked to choose any measure of restraint for her, not related to imprisonment.

Earlier, Kohal, through human rights activists, filed a complaint with the Smolninsky court against the investigators leading her case, since they did not provide the lawyers with the results of the examination of the artist’s body. Also, the accused expressed disagreement with the measure of restraint chosen by her.

Recall that fragments of Yushko’s body were found in an apartment on Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. According to Kohal, her husband died of a drug overdose, and she tried to dismember his body to hide the cause of death.

According to investigators, Kohal killed her husband “in an unidentified manner” during a conflict that arose “on the basis of personal hostile relationships.” The girl does not admit her guilt.