In Voronezh, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 53-year-old Russian woman, whose dismembered body was found in a gym bag. This is reported on website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Voronezh Region.

The woman’s body was found in the afternoon of May 22 at the entrance of the house. According to the investigation, later other body parts were found in the forest not far from the house.

A 61-year-old resident of Voronezh was detained on suspicion of committing a crime; now investigative actions are being carried out with him. After inspecting the scene, a complex of forensic examinations was appointed, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Murder”.

Earlier in May, a bag with a dismembered female body was found in one of the hotels in the Odintsovo urban district of the Moscow region. The bag was left on the hotel grounds and immediately aroused suspicion from the administrator. He turned to law enforcement agencies. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crime.