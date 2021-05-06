The dismembered body of a 64-year-old woman, packed in a backpack, was found near St. Petersburg. About it reported press service of the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The body was found near a cemetery in the town of Sertolovo, Vsevolozhsky District, Leningrad Region. The body parts were laid out in plastic bags and put into a backpack.

The investigation considers her son, born in 1980, to be the main suspect in the woman’s murder. At the moment he is detained.

In February 2021, employees of the regional security forces opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”) after the woman disappeared without a trace. She has been missing since August 2020.

