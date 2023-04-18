Genoa – Just a few days ago Tedua, in full and sincere euphoria, made a story on Instagram exalting Drilliguria, the Ligurian rap collective which started this 2023 coming like a storm surge. And that the current one could be another year with the Ligurian rappers as protagonists, has been intuited for some time now. Songs, memories, moments of sharing, experiments, great concerts: the names of the group are once again illuminating the national scene on several fronts.

One of the most interesting routes is that of Disme: the artist from La Spezia has recently published “MaryMary”, continuing his path of contamination with the dembow begun with “Delinquendo”. A genre with deep roots in the Dominican Republic which, unlike reggaeton, is often used to deal with life and street issues in a more raw way, mixing with rap bars and other musical worlds. Disme living with heart and soul, together with great travel companions such as Samuel Costa (his photos are wonderful, you can find them on Instagram), the melting pot of Piazza Brin in La Spezia, where the largest Italian Dominican community resides, with its music is creating a bridge between worlds and people, so much so that he is also praised by his colleague Rondodasosa. And he does so by embracing the street and the scene of his city with sincerity and attachment, which at the moment is becoming a small big capital of the dembow thanks to him and many artists in the area.

He’s back to make his mark also Vaz Tè: the voice of Pra’ Palmaro has released “Trendsetter” in which he talks about his origins and his ambitions. Thanks to his style “too fresh, even if pissed off”, Vaz writes a single that is also a hymn for the whole the Drilliguria. It’s not over: in “Trendsetter” Vaz, courageous like few other colleagues, also literally sends “fuck you Benetton”, recalling the Ponte Morandi wound. Many cameos and participations of friends and colleagues in the video of Vaz’s piece shot by Simone Mariano. In the clip, in videocall, Nader also appears, the “father” of rap from the city of the Lanterna who in the documentary “The new Genoese school” explained that he was very close to Vaz. Ill Rave, another Ligurian rapper, former member of Wild Bandana, also appears in the video for the single, who many are waiting for you to come back with fresh music, just like Izi, who is also immortalized in some scenes. Of the Wild Bandana collective it should also be mentioned Guesan who released “Novantaquattro Mixtape” last January, you can listen to it on SoundCloud and Youtube, a project with an ancient soul in which the artist once again shows a special technique and attitude .

The journey also continues by Bresh: produced by Shune, the new song “Highly mine” tells the end of a love story through a succession of photographs of the daily life of a couple now at the end of the line, but still not ready to let go completely, leaving open hope for the future. Bresh had already anticipated the release of “Highly mine” spoiling a few seconds of the refrain in the last frame of the video clip of “Guasto d’amore”, a song released last January and certified platinum. It’s another song full of melody, daughter of the best songwriting tradition, but at the same time modern. Bogliasco’s voice will perform in Genoa in front of over ten thousand people on July 9 and 10 at the Porto Antico in Genoa, in a double sold out date.

Also belonging to Drilliguria, Helmi Sa7bi, crystalline talent of Genoese and Tunisian origins, has released his latest single “Fête” which follows the beautiful “Bled”, a real musical journey and images made possible thanks to the video shot in his land. Meanwhile, Tedua, the “most awaited rapper in Italy”, even before the release of his next album inspired by the Divine Comedy, announced the new tour: November 9 at the Palasport in Rome, November 11 at the Genoa Stadium and on November 13 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan. Needless to say: thousands and thousands of tickets have been pulverized.