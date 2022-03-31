Aphasia causes speech problems and cognitive impairments. This would be the reason why Bruce Willis retires from the stage

The millions of fans of Bruce Willis around the world are in shock at the news about their favorite that has spread in the last few hours. The actor, star of dozens of hugely successful films, will retire due to aphasia, the disease he has been diagnosed with and which causes him a speech disorder and cognitive problems.

Difficult days these for fans of music and television. Only a few days ago the news of the retirement of the great Phil Collins had spread.

After the last gig in London, the drummer and lead singer of Genesis announced that he is no longer able to hold a stick or sing standing up. All this unfortunately due to the nerve disease who was diagnosed in 2007 and has recently gotten worse.

Yesterday, however, the news of a was disclosed another famous retreat from the stage. This time around, Bruce Willis, the lead actor in dozens of highly successful action comedies and winner of two Emmys and a Golden Globe, will be retired.

The reason is linked, also in this case, to a disease. In fact, the actor was diagnosed withaphasiaa situation that causes him impaired speech and cognitive abilities.

Bruce Willis’ family announcement

To divulge this news, terrible for all his fans, was the whole family of Bruce: his ex-wife Demi Moore, their daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah, his current wife. Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. In the moving Instagram post, we read:

To Bruce’s extraordinary supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts his cognitive abilities.