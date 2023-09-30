Peruvian football is dismayed after the death of the footballer Stalin Morillo Calderón, who died at the age of 23, as reported this Saturday by the César Vallejo club, with which he won the championship in the Second Division in 2018 and which he continued to represent in Peru’s League 1 to date.

Promise of Peruvian football

“With great regret, we inform you of the death of our beloved footballer Stalin Morillo. The institution expresses its condolences to family and friends at this time of so much sadness. You leave us a great void, we saw you grow and make your debut. Rest in peace, Stalin“, expresses the “poet” club on its social networks.

According to the Peruvian press, the soccer player died after suffering a traffic accident last Friday, September 29. Morillo collided his car with a truck in Curva de Sun, Moche district

“Son, you are leaving a very big void in all of us who knew you, the best soccer player in the neighborhood, the best friend, the simplest, that is how I will remember you. We will get together again, you are just ahead of me, in the meantime we have won an angel in heaven,” published Peruvian coach Jose Rios Rodríguez.

The Peruvian right back was born in the northern city of Trujillo and trained in the ranks of Vallejo, where he made his professional debut and won the Second Division in 2018.

2020 was his best season with Vallejo, playing 25 games and being nominated as best under-21 player in the Professional Soccer League.

Stalin Morillo, a 23-year-old player for César Vallejo, has just died. His last game was on August 17, a little over a month ago, against Binacional. Totally unexpected news. A shame. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TjArVGQJvf — Rodrigo Munive ✍🏼 (@RodrigoMunive1) September 30, 2023

This year he was loaned to Cantolao for the Apertura tournament, but returned to César Vallejo in the Clausura where he played his last game last August against Deportivo Binacional in the southern Andean city of Juliaca.

EFE

