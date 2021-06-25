The attack claimed the lives of a Spanish aid worker and two Ethiopians. The perpetrator of the assault is still unknown, which took place in the troubled region of Tigray, where the open conflict between rebel forces and the Ethiopian Army makes it difficult for most civilians to access health care.

“Today we are in mourning after receiving confirmation of the death of three of our colleagues who worked in Tigray.” The communications chief of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) for East Africa, Sophie Madden, thus reported the death of three members of the organization in Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia that has been experiencing a harsh war since last November .

One of the victims, María Hernández, is of Spanish nationality, while the other two deceased are Ethiopians, Yohannes Halefon Reda and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael.

MSF said the organization lost contact with the team on Thursday afternoon, while the workers were moving.

“This morning, the vehicle was found empty and, a few feet away, their bodies lifeless,” Madden reported. MSF condemned in “the strongest possible terms” the “brutal murder” of the three aid workers. There is no news about the authorship of the attack.

María Hernández, 35, was an emergency coordinator in the region. Yohannes, 31, was the assistant coordinator and Tedros, also 31, was the driver. The three were “providing assistance to the people and it is unthinkable that they would pay with their lives for this work,” lamented MSF.

The conflict in Tigray leaves thousands of dead

The Ethiopian region of Tigray has been mired in a harsh armed conflict since last November 4, when the Ethiopian central government attacked the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT), the ruling party in the territory.

That attack, triggered by an alleged attack by armed groups from Tigray on a military base of the Ethiopian Army, turned into a conflict that has left thousands of people dead, about two million internally displaced and 75,000 people displaced to Sudan, the country. neighbour.

Only yesterday, June 24, an airstrike by the Ethiopian Army in the region left 51 dead and some thirty people missing. Health authorities in the region assure that they were civilians, while the army assures that they were combatants.

This same Thursday, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian national, referred to the attack and called the deaths of civilians “unacceptable”, “in the same way that it is unacceptable to deny them access to immediate care “.

Ghebreyesus denounced several blockades that prevented ambulance access to the injured population.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP