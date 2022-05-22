Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A dead dolphin appeared floating yesterday morning in the bay of the port of TopolobampoAhome, just in the boardwalk area, in front of the restaurants.

The cetacean was observed by workers of some food businesses and by people who exercised in the apparatus that are in place for this purpose, who reported the finding at 8:30 am, floating in the waters of the bay.

The mammal was observed to be small, so it could be a baby dolphin.

Possible cause

Joel Ulises Pinzón Vázquez, trustee of Topolobampo, commented that the cause of the death of this little animal could probably be the plastic that people throw into the bay.

“Perhaps it is the garbage or the plastic, which many times they (dolphins) can confuse with food and end up suffocated. There are also times that they fight among themselves to see who is the boss, although this time it is a small dolphin”.

The remains of the dolphin were left floating in the water without any authority taking charge to know the cause of his death.

“The water has been contaminated for a long time, but the authorities will determine what caused their death, we can also attribute it to the fact that they have been hurting them,” said Bertha Alicia Núñez.

Regulation

The president of Ahome Sustentable and the Environment stated that more inspection is needed on the boats.

“You see what happened with the whale that jumped into a boat because they were there, that should not be. We have to take care of our species, they don’t know, we do.” He added that there is a lack of culture of respect for animal life.