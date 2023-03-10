Dismay: minor who was kidnapped appears castrated and dying in bushes

A terrible and outrageous attack was reported in South Africa against a six-year-old boy, who is in a hospital after being abandoned in a bush. The minor was found when he was losing a lot of blood due to castration.

The case has caused consternation in the world. The minor disappeared on March 1 and was found by local residents of Gauteng, South Africa, in a rather delicate state. The boy is believed to have been abducted after he was pepper sprayed.

According to the newspaper report ‘The Mirror’, the little boy’s cries for help were the key to finding him.

The residents found the child totally bloody and in their search to find the source of the bleeding, they realized that he had been the genitals had been cut off.

“Pepper-spraying a child is bad enough, but cutting off his genitals is barbaric and that child will have mental problems for the rest of his life,” a resident who asked to remain anonymous told The Mirror newspaper.

Another person named Chantel Naude said: “I am considering moving out of the area because we feel unsafe because I also have children and I don’t want them attacked.”

The case hypothesis states that the child was used to perform a satanic ritual. However, the attack is being investigated by the South African police in Boksburg, according to the commander of the police station, Colonel Matshidiso Mbele.

For now, it is known that The minor is stable in the medical centerbut it is unknown if they were adults or an older child who committed the offense.

