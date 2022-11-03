Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Split

Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on the increasingly radical protests by climate activists in Germany. © Paul Zinken/dpa/Klaus Haag

If the increasingly radical climate fight is not to be fought out bloody one day, the rule of law will have to respond harshly to show the limits of a legitimate climate protest. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

“Shit happens” – that was the ice-cold reaction of a climate activist from the group “Last Generation” to the terrible case of a Berlin cyclist who couldn’t be helped quickly enough after her accident because of climate chaos had blocked the road. Political scientist Tatzio Müller said in a Twitter statement: “Don’t be intimidated. It’s a climate fight, not a climate cuddle.” Yesterday, the 44-year-old was declared brain dead. Gone stupid?

Climate protests are becoming more and more radical: it must not go on like this

It’s true: the author of the tweet later apologized for his gaffe. But the case reveals a lot about the increasingly radical thinking of the supposedly “last generation”: As self-proclaimed victims of the climate catastrophe, some members of the group empower themselves to “defend themselves”, i.e. to disregard the law and the law and thereby also harm life and to accept the health of bystanders. The terrorists of the “Red Army Faction” once argued in a similar way in their fight against the alleged police state. The borders dissolve: Where does legitimate climate protest end – and where does terror begin in the name of a supposedly just cause? One thing is clear: our state must not allow its monopoly on the use of force to be snatched away from it if the climate fight in Germany is not to be fought bloodily one day.

According to the Berlin police, there are now a dozen cases on record in which police and ambulance vehicles were obstructed because climate activists stuck to the streets and caused traffic jams. This must not go on like this. What you are doing is wrong, one would like to call out to the predominantly young people. Perhaps the tragic case of the Berlin cyclist will make one or the other stop or turn back. For everyone else, who literally will stop at nothing to protest, that’s the only option harsh and unequivocal response from the rule of law.

George Anastasiadis