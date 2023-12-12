Bulelwa Mkutukana, aka Zahara, passed away at the age of just 36 on Monday night: she was hospitalized in Johannesburg

Last Monday night, Bulelwa Mkutukana, a South African singer-songwriter known by her stage name Zahara. The artist was only 36 years old and about a month ago she had been hospitalized for liver problems. The announcement of the South African institutions and the mourning of an entire continent.

Born on 9 November 1987 in the South African city of East London, Bulelwa Mkutukana released his first album in 2011, titled Loliwe, which was certified platinum in 13 days and double platinum after 17 days. A record for the country.

In 2012, ai South African Music AwardsZahara won eight awards, including Best Female Artist and Album of the Year. Extraordinary results for such a young artist.

Furthermore, in 2013, she became brand ambassador of the children's hospital named after the great one Nelson Mandela.

Lots of light in Zahara's life, this is the stage name she chose and by which everyone knew her, but unfortunately also many shadows. Like the fight to alcoholisma problem that caused her such health problems that, unfortunately, ultimately led to her death at just 36 years old.

A month ago her manager explained that her client had been hospitalized for physical ailments, due precisely to natural problems hepatic.

The singer-songwriter remained in a facility in the capital Johannesburg until Monday night, when his condition worsened to the point that his heart stopped forever.

Condolences for the death of Zahara

Zahara's sudden passing has obviously shocked and thrown everyone in South Africa into despair. To to announce his death, even, a post on X (formerly Twitter) arrived from the government. The statement reads:

Our deepest condolences on the passing of the incredibly talented singer, Zahara. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mkutukana's family, friends and fans during this time of loss. May his extraordinary legacy continue to inspire generations. #RIPZahara 🕯️🕊️

READ ALSO: Benjamin Zephaniah British poet and actor, dead at 65.

READ ALSO: Itziar Castro, star of Vis a Vis, found dead at just 46 years old.