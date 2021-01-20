Not just reverse, but build and propose – this is perhaps Democrat Joe Biden’s greatest challenge. Four years of Donald Trump in the White House served to turn US policy upside down in all areas: the migration crisis worsened, international relations were transformed, the timid institutional fight against climate change was immobilized. In addition, a pandemic shook the world, plunging the country into a deep crisis. Now, Biden seeks to open a new chapter that will bury the legacy of his predecessor.

Joe Biden, inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20, 2021, has four years to go to change the country and his place in the world.

France 24 put together in a series of six chapters the urgent challenges facing the Democratic politician and none of them seem easy.

Tackling inequality aggravated by the pandemic

Joe Biden’s Challenges: Coronavirus, a Pandemic That Exposed Inequality in the United States (1/6)





Biden inherits a country in the midst of a health crisis. With 24.3 million infections and more than 403,000 deaths, the United States is the country most affected by the pandemic. The Latino and Afro-descendant population has suffered the harshest effects of the crisis. To face the situation, Biden defined his proposal that, among others, contemplates the equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines.

Rebuild the burned bridges with the world

The challenges of Joe Biden: resuming agreements that Donald Trump undid in international politics (2/6)





Without America’s traditional allies, Biden faces tough challenges in the arena of international politics. The democrat wants to regain relations with the European Union and international organizations such as the WHO. In addition, it inherits strong tensions with Iran, with whom it will seek to reconstitute a nuclear agreement, and a trade war with China fueled by Trump.

Return to the fight against climate change

Joe Biden’s challenges: filling the environmental policy gap (3/6)





Climate change is a reality that knocks on the door of the whole world. And in the last four years, he has not received a response from Donald Trump. Biden, on the other hand, wants to rejoin the Paris Agreement, a multilateral treaty to tackle global warming, and advance policies to curb the climate crisis.

Righting the migration crisis

Joe Biden’s Challenges: Solutions for 11 Million Undocumented (4/6)





Goodbye to the famous wall of Donald Trump. Biden comes to the presidency of the United States with the promise of passing immigration reform in his first 100 days in office, a ray of hope for the 11 million undocumented people who reside in the country, mostly Latinos, and who lived during the last four years in fear of deportation.

Rethinking the war on drugs

Joe Biden’s Challenges: The Opioid Crisis (5/6)





Under the Trump Administration, drug use and demand rose to record highs. With the arrival of the Democrat to the White House, a turn is expected in this war on drugs that the United States continues to lose despite investing billions of dollars, a turn that takes into account African-American and Latino minorities as the main affected by the crisis and not as those responsible.

Reinvigorate a battered economy

The challenges of Joe Biden: a country with more than 10 million unemployed (6/6)





The United States experienced the worst economic crisis in 2020 since the Great Recession of the 1930s. Despite the fact that the numbers improved in the second half of the year, the pandemic has left thousands of businesses closed, astronomical numbers of unemployment and unprecedented poverty rates . Biden is on the agenda to approve $ 1.9 trillion in aid to small businesses and people affected by the crisis to revive the economy.