Dismantling | The pictures show: Only scraps remain of the block in Helsinki's Töölö

A buyer is being sought for the plot of Töölö accident station, who could implement the frozen apartment building project.

A brick wall gaping open onto the street, hospital equipment hanging from the ceiling. The steel is bent into a bow, and cracked chunks of concrete hang over the edge of the remaining building.

It looks as if a bomb had hit Taka-Töölö.

In reality On the plot bordered by Sibeliuskenkatu, Topeliuskenkatu and Töölönkatu near the center of Helsinki, the Töölö accident station is being demolished. There are only scraps of it left.

What will replace it is still unclear.

The hospital's equipment can still be seen at the Töölö casualty station, which is being demolished.

The former a number of high-quality apartment buildings were supposed to be built in place of the accident station, but the real estate development company Auratum Asunnot withdrew from the project last year.

The company justified the withdrawal by the weakening of housing construction financing conditions and rising costs.

The plan allows residential buildings and commercial premises with a maximum height of eight floors on the plot.

Operations at the accident center ended in the winter of last year, when the emergency room moved to the new Bridge Hospital in Meilahti.

What coming to the block now?

Since the plots are privately owned, the city cannot influence the construction schedule. And although the plan gives the opportunity to build on the block, it does not oblige. The plot may therefore also remain undeveloped.

However, the apartment building project has not been completely dug up, says Veritas' director of real estate development Heikki Palmu.

They are now trying to find a buyer for the plot of the Tapaturma station, who could implement the planned residential buildings, he says.

The demolition work is supposed to be completed by summer.

See also Memoir Liisa Räisänen 1937–2021 The Töölö casualty station, which has ceased operations, looks as if it had been hit by a bomb.

From dismantling the old building of the Töölö hospital on the neighboring plot will be saved. Architect Jussi Paatelan the sheltered hospital designed by was originally completed for the Finnish Red Cross in 1932.

In 2018, Hus sold the hospital properties to the pension insurance company Veritas for 64 million euros.

A few years later, Veritas and Auratum organized an architectural invitational competition for the block, which was won by the proposal called Palazzo by Arkkitehtoimisto Huttunen & Lipasti.

In the winning proposal, a dense block of apartment buildings would have gone up on the side of the old hospital and on the site of the demolished accident station.

There are no pending construction projects in this quarter, says Helsinki's building control manager Leena Immonen.

See also THL | The authority invites thousands of Finns to a health check-up Observation picture of the apartment buildings planned for the block.

General the economic situation, housing price developments and rising costs make the situation challenging and the negotiations have been delayed.

According to Palmu, Veritas has several negotiations underway to promote the project.

A buyer is also being sought for a protected hospital building, which can be converted into, for example, care accommodation or an office. Housing construction could also be possible in principle.

Director of land use in Helsinki Rikhard Manninen says that he strongly believes that the project will be realized sooner or later.

“We have not thought of any backup plan and there is no need, because there is a valid formula and the work to find an implementer is underway. The market situation is what it is, but you can't panic here.”