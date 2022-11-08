Dismantling | The demolition of residential buildings built in the 1990s in Eastern Helsinki received its final blessing

Houses built in the 1990s in Meri-Rastila can be demolished to make way for new construction. The area’s plan received its blessing from the highest administrative court.

East– The plans to demolish the houses in Meri-Rastila, Helsinki’s maritime district, became legal. It means that the area is likely to undergo a huge structural change.

The new regional plan for the western part of Meri-Rastila became legally binding at the beginning of November, when the Supreme Administrative Court did not grant the right of appeal to the appeals rejected by the Administrative Court in June.

With the plan, 10 buildings in the area, which were built in the 1990s, would be demolished. The houses are relatively young, less than 30 years old.

In appeals Among other things, the area’s rotten hoof moss deposits and problems with the formula procedure were cited. However, according to the administrative court, the formula was not against the law and rejected the complaints.

The new site plan is supposed to bring 2,400 new residents to the area. A big role in the changes is played by “demolishing new construction”, which means destroying old buildings and building completely new ones instead.

In an exceptionally large demolition project, remarkably young buildings are to be razed to the ground.

More than 25,000 square meters of old residential apartment buildings, student apartments and the main building of the Meri-Rastila shopping center built in the 1990s are planned for demolition.

In reformation the aim is to preserve and emphasize the maritime aspect, landforms, unified architectural character and closeness to nature.

In addition to apartments, business premises and public services will also be increased considerably. The metro station and shopping center Tienoo will be especially renovated. The area’s main thoroughfare, the Meri-Rastila road, will also be moved.

The current Meri-Rastila reflects the construction style of the early 1990s. The houses are mainly three-story apartment buildings without elevators. With the plan change, the new houses will have at least five floors.

The hallmark of Meri-Rastila is its multilingualism. More than 5,000 inhabitants live in the area, of which more than 2,000 inhabitants speak languages ​​other than Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue.

In addition to the western part of Meri-Rastila, the need for renovation is also targeted at the eastern part of the area. The new site plan for the eastern part will bring apartments for 2,000 people, which means almost doubling the population of the area. The site plan for the eastern part is not yet legally binding.

