Dismantling | Residents want to tear down 1960s apartment buildings in Helsinki

The residents want to demolish four buildings and replace them with five-story apartment buildings in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari.

Next Monday, the Helsinki City Council will decide on the zoning of new apartment buildings in Lauttasaari’s Katajaharju.

The site plan change concerns four plots at the intersection of Katajaharjuntie and Luoteisväylä, on the edge of Laukkaniemenpuisto. The plan change to demolish the buildings was started on the property owners’ own initiative. The plots are owned by housing associations.

Currently, the small apartment buildings built in the 1960s and one single-family house located on the plots are to be demolished and replaced by apartment buildings, which are five stories high at most.

In recent years, many decisions have been made in Helsinki to demolish buildings from the 1960s and even younger to make way for new and bigger apartment buildings.

One of the most recent cases is the decision to demolish the office giant located on Mannerheimintie in the center of Helsinki and the decision to build a new office building to replace it.

Lauttasaari the demolition of houses and the construction of new, taller houses in their place has many consequences: the value of the plots increases, the number of inhabitants in the area increases by about 130 inhabitants, and at the same time it also increases the amount of traffic, the city of Helsinki’s presentation text states.

An area of ​​approximately one hundred square meters will be converted from the park area along the north-west avenue into a street area to make it easier to drive to the site. On the plots, trees have to be cut down under the construction, trees and bushes are planted instead.

If the city government approves the proposal, the plan change will be considered by the city council.

JUNIPER HARJUN the majority of the buildings are small and high-rise buildings built in the 1950s and 1960s, with one to five floors. Almost two thousand inhabitants live in the area.

Observation picture of the new apartment buildings planned for the Katajaharju area.

In the spring, the board of the urban environment industry approved the area’s new planning principles, which enable housing companies new ways to build more apartments. Housing companies will have the opportunity to build an additional wing or raise the height of the house, among other things.

Katajaharju belongs to the provincially valuable cultural environment as part of Lauttasaari. In addition, the apartment blocks in the central part of the residential area have been rated as culturally and historically valuable in the building inventory commissioned by the Helsinki City Museum.