The Lytkarinsky overpass in Lyubertsy will be closed for its subsequent dismantling in connection with the reconstruction of the section of the M5 Ural highway on the night of March 26-27. This was reported on Monday, March 22, at the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Moscow Region.

“Here, work will begin on dismantling the overpass in connection with the reconstruction of the M5“ Ural ”from 19 to 28 km,” the city news agency quotes the message “Moscow“.

The agency recommended that motorists take into account the changes in the traffic pattern and use the new junction at 27 km of the Novoryazanskoye highway.

Due to the closure of the overpass, the routes of buses No. 348, 518K, 1266K, 25, 29, 393K, 441, 448, 525K, 1216K will also change. When moving from Moscow, they will call in the village of Tokarevo and the village of Chkalovo on separate flights.

Earlier, on February 14, it was reported that the commissioning of 14 large road infrastructure facilities is planned in the Moscow region in 2021. Among them – a bridge in Voskresensk, an overpass in Mytishchi, Tupolev street in Zhukovsky, the TV channel reports “360“. The Central Ring Road will be completely closed by August.