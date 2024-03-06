Dismantling | Helsinki wants to demolish an entire block of apartment buildings in Malmi

Heka's houses are described as being at the end of their life cycle. The city's plans to grow Malmi are also in the background.

Helsinki the city has new demolition targets again: 15 buildings are proposed to be completely demolished, one of which is a townhouse company and the rest are low-rise buildings of Helsinki city apartments and city rental apartments.

The houses to be demolished are located near the Malmi airport in Ala-Malmi, Sepänmäki. Houses are demolished in the site plan proposal in the way of new apartment buildings of different sizes and “village-like” living.

Heka's 15 small apartment buildings were built in 1966.

Some of Heka's houses are already empty. The residents have already been told about the plans to demolish the houses.

Threat of demolition the houses below were built in 1966. According to the city, they are “at the end of their life cycle”, i.e. in poor condition and in need of significant repair.

Heka has also presented the demolition of houses, an architect of the urban environment Petri Saarikoski tells.

The houses were last renovated in the mid-1990s, and now they would need a lot of repairs.

The aim is to make new houses more durable, says Saarikoski. He believes that higher quality construction can be achieved by following the current building regulations.

In addition, accessibility is taken into account in the new buildings, for example with elevators, which the current buildings do not have.

What what would replace the demolished houses? At least “village-like” living, says Saarikoski. In fact, according to the plan, only one high-rise apartment building will be built: it would be 8 stories high.

Mostly low-rise, but compact housing is wanted in the area.

“We strive for village-like and human-scale construction,” describes Saarikoski.

According to Saarikoski, the purpose is to build alternatives with just apartment living or similar living, which for example is abundant in the inner city.

The city is looking for, among other things, a shop, business premises and a daycare center in the block, as well as expanding the park by one hectare.

Dismantling the background is also the broader goal of the city of Helsinki to consolidate construction in the Malmi area, says Saarikoski.

A denser construction means a larger number of apartments.

In the future, according to the city's plan, there would be tens of thousands of new residents and thousands of new jobs.

For example, apartment buildings for around 1,200 people have been zoned next to Sepänmäki in the center of Malmi and in the area between Malmi airport.

With the renovation, Sepänmäki would have more living space, so the area's population could increase by around 900 people. Today, around 600 inhabitants live in the area.

In the observation picture, Sepänmäentie, which will have apartment buildings of different heights.

Observation picture of Sepänmäki seen from the northwest.

Population despite the growth, we want to keep Sepänmäki close to nature and protect important environmental sites.

“Here, the construction has been reduced from last spring's plan based on public events. In the master plan, we want to introduce more low and compact construction,” says Saarikoski.

According to him, Sepänmäki is a particularly good place for sustainable construction. The soil is rocky and firm, and the place on the top of the hill is dry, bright and close to nature.

“In that sense, there are fewer risks here than in some other areas of the city, which are moist, soft and clayey,” says Saarikoski, adding that there is no danger from, for example, the ground settling.

Formula proposal will be processed by the city environment committee on Tuesday, after which the plan will be publicly available for viewing.

The final completion of the formula will take place in the fall.