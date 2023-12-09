Dismantling | Entire apartment buildings are being demolished in Lauttasaari – The pictures show what will be replaced

They want to demolish three small apartment buildings in Lauttasaari and build higher apartment buildings in their place.

In Lauttasaari They want to build new apartment buildings in the Myllykallio area to replace the existing small apartment buildings.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the plan change, which concerns three plots at Isokaari 24, 26 and 28.

Observational photo of the view opening to Isokaare from the east.

Nowadays there are three-story small apartment buildings on the plots, which were built in the early 1960s. The houses are in poor condition and the initiative to demolish them has come from the housing associations.

The new plan would allow these houses to be demolished and new ones built in their place.

With the plan solution, the value of the plots will increase. The formula change started based on the application.

The new ones the buildings would be five-story residential apartment buildings with gable roofs. With this, around 80 new residents would come to the area.

The new buildings are supposed to fit naturally alongside the protected 1950s apartment buildings located on the adjacent plots. The colors of the buildings must be warm and muted tones.

The yards of the new houses will be open, and parking will be organized under the yard cover.